Ananya Panday channeled retro vibes in a stunning blue shimmery jumpsuit
Ananya Panday shared glimpses of her retro party on social media
The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress captioned her post, “Panicked at the disco.”
Ananya opted for shimmery-based makeup that gave a vintage touch to her look
Ananya Panday struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Ananya Panday styled her hair in old-style that added a touch of retro elegance.
Fans loved Ananya Panday's chic blue retro night look.
Ananya Panday effortlessly slayed the glamorous chic jumpsuit with a deep neckline and wide-legged pants
