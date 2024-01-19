7 Colourful Wedding Outfits Inspired by Celebs

19 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

If you are planning to make a splash in this wedding season, pick a multi-hued lehenga just like Alia Bhatt.

Mouni Roy’s yellow skirt top set is just perfect if you are looking for a bridesmaid outfit.

Hops on the trend by opting for a fishtail lehenga just like Ahana Panday.

Ananya Panday gives the ultimate wedding outfit inspiration in this gorgeous green lehenga paired with a tube crop top.

Jahnvi Kapoor looks like a total patakha in a lavender-hued saree with shimmer all over.

Khushi Kapoor shows her fans how to slay as a wedding guest in an ombre blue skirt paired with a one-shoulder blouse.

The list of wedding outfits is incomplete without a red saree. Deepika stuns the ethnic look in a red silk saree.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 6 Indian Hairstyles Inspired By Shama Sikander

 Find Out More