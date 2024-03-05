Ananya Panday treated her fans with unseen pictures from the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

05 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

For the first look, Ananya Panday was seen wearing a stunning red and golden embroidered lehenga choli

Ananya Panday donned a refined beige-coloured gown for the second look

Ananya Panday struck some amazing poses in the minimal makeup and open hairdo

Ananya Panday delighted her followers with the last and final look in a vibrant parrot green lehenga and choli

Jamnagar was the vibrant hub of festivities over the last three days, courtesy of the Ambani family.

