Ananya Panday treated her fans with unseen pictures from the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.
For the first look, Ananya Panday was seen wearing a stunning red and golden embroidered lehenga choli
Ananya Panday donned a refined beige-coloured gown for the second look
Ananya Panday struck some amazing poses in the minimal makeup and open hairdo
Ananya Panday delighted her followers with the last and final look in a vibrant parrot green lehenga and choli
Jamnagar was the vibrant hub of festivities over the last three days, courtesy of the Ambani family.
