Ananya Pandey’s 6 Earrings To Try This Wedding Season
27 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ananya Pandey styles her look with a heavy pair of jhumkas, featuring a blend of pastel colours.
Ananya Pandey stuns the ethnic look with a contrasting pair of long earrings featuring emerald green stones.
Ananya accessories her look with a pair of statement gold earrings for the much-needed glam.
Anananya Pandey takes her fashion bar up a notch by pairing her saree with hanging pearl earrings embellished with gold.
Ananya Pandey looks like an Indian goddess in a red lehenga styled with a pair of rectangular bottle green earrings with a silver stone in the middle.
Ananya Pandey dons a pair of attractive double hoop earrings that bear gems in between.
