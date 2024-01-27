Ananya Pandey’s 6 Earrings To Try This Wedding Season

27 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Ananya Pandey styles her look with a heavy pair of jhumkas, featuring a blend of pastel colours.

Ananya Pandey stuns the ethnic look with a contrasting pair of long earrings featuring emerald green stones.

Ananya accessories her look with a pair of statement gold earrings for the much-needed glam.

Anananya Pandey takes her fashion bar up a notch by pairing her saree with hanging pearl earrings embellished with gold.

Ananya Pandey looks like an Indian goddess in a red lehenga styled with a pair of rectangular bottle green earrings with a silver stone in the middle.

Ananya Pandey dons a pair of attractive double hoop earrings that bear gems in between.

