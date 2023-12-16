Tripti Dimri in White Lehenga Turns The Most Stylish Wedding Guest

16 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tripti Dimri aka Bhabhi 2 has recently set the internet on fire in new photos on Instagram

Tripti Dimri is a beauty to behold in an ethereal white pearl lehenga

To complete the look, Tripti chose shimmery-based makeup

Tripti Dimri teamed her embroidered pearl lehenga with a deep V-neck sleeveless blouse.

Tripti Dimti complemented her wedding look with a stunning neckpiece, statement rings and bracelet.

Fans quickly took to the comment section and called her ‘Bhabi No 2’

Tripti Dimri struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

What are your thoughts on Tripti Dimri's wedding look?

