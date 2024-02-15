Ankita Lokhande Inspired Trendy Dulhan Looks 2024
Ankita Lokhande stole our hearts in sindoori red saree. The actress is a defination of perfection in this traditional ensemble
Ankita Lokhande looked stunning in a red banarasi saree with golden prints ad a border design with same shade blouse
Ankita Lokhande perfectly aced this look in a dark blue saree featuring printed border.
Ankita is a blend of elegance and style in this Marathi-style saree
Ankita Lokhande posed with hubby Vicky Jain in a stunning black saree, paired with statement backless blouse
Ankita Lokhande stunned her fans in a multi-coloured printed saree with a sleeveless blouse. Her classy attires prove why she is called the queen of ethnic fashion
Ankita Lokhande turned Marathi Mugli in a yellow banarasi saree with orange borders. She accessorised the attire with golden jewels.
Ankita Lokhande exuded elegance and sophistication in blingy green saree with sleeveless matching blouse
The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress amazed her fans as she wore a stunning golden heavy embellished lehenga with sequined half-sleeveless blouse
Ankita Lokhande opted for a red printed sleeveless blouse with a yellow flared lehenga and same-shade Banarasi dupatta.
