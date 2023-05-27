Anushka Sharma Dazzles in Ivory Gown at Her Cannes Debut
27 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Anushka Sharma walks her Red Carpet in Richard Quinn White Gown
The debut we hall had been waiting for came in elegant white sparkles
The actor donned a bodycon ivory gown with floral designs and sequins
Glowing in the French Sun, Anushka, styled her dress with dainty ear rings
Anushka Sharma' sleek gown, minimal make-up and dainty accessories is pure elegance
Anushka Sharma was nothing less than a fashion finesse in her angelic gown
Anushka's much awaited Cannes debut was a magical affair.
Anushka Sharma was at the premiere of 'The Old Oak'
Anushka's white ensemble just took our breath away
Anushka's couture's highlight was her off-shoulder statement ruffles
Anushka Sharma exuded chic glamour with her minimal make-up look for her Cannes debut
A beautiful French bun just made the look all the more elegant
Anushka Sharma slayed her debut look at Cannes 2023
