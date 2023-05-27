Anushka Sharma Dazzles in Ivory Gown at Her Cannes Debut

27 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Anushka Sharma walks her Red Carpet in Richard Quinn White Gown

The debut we hall had been waiting for came in elegant white sparkles

The actor donned a bodycon ivory gown with floral designs and sequins

Glowing in the French Sun, Anushka, styled her dress with dainty ear rings

Anushka Sharma' sleek gown, minimal make-up and dainty accessories is pure elegance

Anushka Sharma was nothing less than a fashion finesse in her angelic gown

Anushka's much awaited Cannes debut was a magical affair.

Anushka Sharma was at the premiere of 'The Old Oak'

Anushka's white ensemble just took our breath away

Anushka's couture's highlight was her off-shoulder statement ruffles

Anushka Sharma exuded chic glamour with her minimal make-up look for her Cannes debut

A beautiful French bun just made the look all the more elegant

Anushka Sharma slayed her debut look at Cannes 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Architectural Wonders of India

 Find Out More