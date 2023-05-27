After making the dazzling red-carpet entry at Cannes Film Festival, Anushka Sharma slipped into another glamorous attire for a night event.
Anushka Sharma's second look for Cannes was gorgeous blush pink Prada top with sparkly black bottoms
Anushka Sharma steals the spotlight on the streets of France
Anushka Sharma, who is representing the cosmetic giant L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival, posted pictures of her look and she wrote "The night..." in French
Anushka had her hair pulled back into a low ponytail and wore minimal makeup.
Fans of Anushka Sharma hailed her look in the comments, while a few expressed disappointment.
Anushka is at Cannes to honour women in cinema along with Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet.
Keeping the jewellery to minimum, Anushka wore diamond earrings and multiple bands.
