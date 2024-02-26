From Anushka Sharma To Yami Gautam: 7 Celeb-Approved Looks To Inspire Your Maternity Fashion

26 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Yami Gautam adds traditional elegance to her maternity fashion in a red embroidered suit, paired with gold bangles and a radiant smile.

Alia Bhatt combines business with comfort, featuring a black blazer layered over a pink ruffled blouse and dark maternity jeans.

In a one-shoulder olive green gown with a thigh-high slit, Kareena Kapoor looks both chic and comfortable, accessorizing with gold bangles and a clutch.

Exuding confidence and style, Sonam Kapoor wears a blue pantsuit with a relaxed fit, complemented by a crisp white top and layered gold necklaces.

Embracing a cozy yet stylish look, Neha Dhupia pairs a snug, form-fitting peach dress with a colourful floral kimono, finishing the look with strappy sandals.

Radiating joy in a flowing white floral maxi dress, Swara Bhasker captures a carefree and elegant maternity style amidst a lush garden setting.

Sporting a casual and modern maternity look, Anushka Sharma peach overalls with a white tee, paired with white sneakers.

