From Anushka Sharma To Yami Gautam: 7 Celeb-Approved Looks To Inspire Your Maternity Fashion
26 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Yami Gautam adds traditional elegance to her maternity fashion in a red embroidered suit, paired with gold bangles and a radiant smile.
Alia Bhatt combines business with comfort, featuring a black blazer layered over a pink ruffled blouse and dark maternity jeans.
In a one-shoulder olive green gown with a thigh-high slit, Kareena Kapoor looks both chic and comfortable, accessorizing with gold bangles and a clutch.
Exuding confidence and style, Sonam Kapoor wears a blue pantsuit with a relaxed fit, complemented by a crisp white top and layered gold necklaces.
Embracing a cozy yet stylish look, Neha Dhupia pairs a snug, form-fitting peach dress with a colourful floral kimono, finishing the look with strappy sandals.
Radiating joy in a flowing white floral maxi dress, Swara Bhasker captures a carefree and elegant maternity style amidst a lush garden setting.
Sporting a casual and modern maternity look, Anushka Sharma peach overalls with a white tee, paired with white sneakers.
