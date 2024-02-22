Arundhati Roy's 7 Books Every Bibliophile Should Read
22 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The God of Small Things- A tale centred on two kids. This was Arundhati Roy's first book, and it sheds light on a few aspects of life in Kerala.
An Ordinary Person’s Guide to Empire- A sharp critique of democracy in the US, India, and South Africa combined with a lamentation of the growing influence of money and power.
The Ministry of Utmost Happiness- Roy examines post-partition India via the perspectives of a transgender woman and an architect
Azadi- It is based on the true story of Nadeem Baig, a man who dedicated his life to the cause of Kashmir.
The Algebra of Infinite Justice- The book covers a wide range of topics, such as the impact of public works, projects on the environment and India's political euphoria over its successful nuclear bomb tests.
The Doctor and the Saint- In this book, Ambedkar's views are placed in the crucial historical context of their lengthy public political debate with Mohandas Gandhi.
Walking with the Comrades- The book covers Arundhati’s time spent in 2010 living among Naxalite communist guerillas in the remote forests of Chhattisgarh.
