Atal Bihari Vajpayee: 9 Inspirational Quotes By India’s Former Prime Minister
23 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
"We believe in equal respect for all faiths."
"You can change friends but not neighbours."
“Triumph and failure are inevitable parts of life that must be accepted with grace”
"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and the thoughts result in action."
"The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war."
"We hope the world will act in the spirit of enlightened self-interest”
"Let no one challenge India's secularism."
“Our goal may be as lofty as the infinite sky, but we must vow to move forward, with one another because triumph will be ours.”
“Discreet negotiation outperforms public bluster every time.”
