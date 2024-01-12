Ayesha Khan's 7 Desi Looks For Your Wedding Wear
12 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ayesha Khan steals the spotlight in a blue floral lehenga paired with a black blouse and a matching floral dupatta.
Ayesha Khan captivates the timeless appeal in a classic blue saree with a golden border. The actress completed the look with small jhumkas.
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ayesha Khan leaves everyone speechless in a dark blue silk banarasi saree and styles it with gold chandbalis.
Ayesha Khan redefines classic beauty in this black embroidered salwar suit teamed up with a pair of heavy earrings.
Ayesha Khan makes a style statement in a black saree with a matching blouse. The diva opts to keep her hair open.
Ayesha Khan Personifies elegance in a printed yellow and pink kurti. The queen completed her look with small pink jhumkas and a black bindi.
Ayesha Khan enchants everyone with her radiance in a cream and red silk saree teamed up with sahara chain earrings.
