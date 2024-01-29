Ayesha Khan's 7 Saree Looks That Capture Her Indian Elegance
29 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ayesha Khan exudes timeless style in a blue floral saree paired with a black blouse and open hair.
Ayesha Khan shows off her regal elegance in a georgette red saree teamed up with a black embroidered blouse.
Ayesha Khan evokes a sense of magnificence in her classic black saree with a silver neckpiece.
Ayesha Khan perfectly reflects her presence in a simple yet beautiful red and mustard saree styled with a pair of jhumkas.
Ayesha Khan’s black floral saree showcases sophistication and its sequin blouse adds more grace to the whole look.
Ayesha Khan is a true icon of classic beauty in a red and cream Kanjivaram saree styled with a bindi and matching bangles.
Ayesha Khan highlights her majestic aura in a beautiful blue saree teamed up with a pair of silver jhumkis.
