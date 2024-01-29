Ayesha Khan's 7 Saree Looks That Capture Her Indian Elegance

29 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Ayesha Khan exudes timeless style in a blue floral saree paired with a black blouse and open hair.

Ayesha Khan shows off her regal elegance in a georgette red saree teamed up with a black embroidered blouse.

Ayesha Khan evokes a sense of magnificence in her classic black saree with a silver neckpiece.

Ayesha Khan perfectly reflects her presence in a simple yet beautiful red and mustard saree styled with a pair of jhumkas.

Ayesha Khan’s black floral saree showcases sophistication and its sequin blouse adds more grace to the whole look.

Ayesha Khan is a true icon of classic beauty in a red and cream Kanjivaram saree styled with a bindi and matching bangles.

Ayesha Khan highlights her majestic aura in a beautiful blue saree teamed up with a pair of silver jhumkis.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sara Ali Khan Sets The Party Mood in Thigh-Slit Gown

 Find Out More