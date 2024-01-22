Ayodhya Ram Mandir Celebrations Across The World- Inside PICS
The Hindu community in the UK has organised several car or rallies in the run-up to the consecration ceremony
Week-long celebrations are underway in the United States ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration event
The Hindu community in Canada has organised locations across the country for the Ram Mandir consecration event.
In France, preparations are underway. The yatra is scheduled to commence from Place De La Chapelle at 12pm, culminating at the iconic Eiffel Tower's location, Place De Trocadero, by 3 pm.
On the auspicious occasion of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, the Mauratian govt has given a two-hour special break to Hindu officials on Jan 22.
