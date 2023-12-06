B-Town Couple Who Wore Manish Malhotra Outfit On Their Wedding

06 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal: The Bollywood diva took a bold step by weaning a lavender lehenga, stacked with silver embroidery and heavy ghera.

Kiara Advani And Siddharth Malhotra- The bride chose an elegant rose-hued ombre lehenga that featured the detailing of Roman architecture and the groom donned a gold sherwani.

Urmila Matondka and Mohsin Akhtar Mir: The diva wore a traditional red and gold lehenga contrasted with a baby pink net dupatta.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough: Acing the signature look, the actress wore a red lehenga that featured handcraft motifs on a velvet border.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: The diva looked like a princess straight out of a dream in an ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra for her wedding

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain: The gorgeous actress went all out with a golden embroidered lehenga and a sheer trailing veil which had tassel detailing.

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani: She ditched the red and wore a beautiful pastel-pink lehenga with a thick golden border on the hem.

