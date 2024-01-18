Baby Names Infused with Pran and Pratishtha
18 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Praneetisha - symbolizing a person with life and reverence
Pranshitha - name signifies someone who is filled with life and esteemed.
Pranjalika - A feminine name suggesting purity and reverence in life.
Pratishnu - A name that signifies the eternal essence and importance.
Pranitha - A beautiful name suggesting a person with a lively and esteemed nature.
Pranshika - representing a person with a vibrant and respected life.
Pratisandhi - A name signifying the junction or connection of life and reverence.
