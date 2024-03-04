Hania Aamir wears a summery combination of a loose white shirt and vibrant yellow pants, exuding effortless style.
In a monochrome hallway, Hania Aamir sports a playful zebra print top with sleek black pants, complemented by elegant high heels.
Hania Aamir presents casual chic in a checked flannel jacket, paired with a simple white tee and grey jeans, ready for a relaxed day out.
Breezy and bright, Hania Aamir poses in a classic white button-up shirt and light-wash denim, accented with pink sneakers for a pop of color.
Hania Aamir looks radiant in a sophisticated white ruffled blouse, contrasted with dark trousers, perfect for a smart-casual event.
Savoring a moment with a cup of coffee, Hania Aamir goes for a chic all-black ensemble with a fitted top, accented by a chunky necklace and stylish sunglasses.
Striking a pose with an ornate mosaic backdrop, Hania Aamir opts for a sleeveless maroon top and matching pants, accessorised with a thin gold chain.
