Backless Beauty: 7 Celebrity-Inspired Blouse Designs for the Chic Bridesmaid
08 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Karisma Kapoor looks enchanting in a backless saree with a boldly cut blouse, adding a contemporary twist to traditional wear.
Bhumi Pednekar looks edgy in a modern backless top with a high neckline and a distinctive cascade of shells down her braid.
Janhvi Kapoor looks poised in a backless golden blouse featuring an elaborate network of embroidery and beadwork that creates a lavish display.
Rakul Preet looks radiant in a backless red blouse with a deep cut and intricate bead patterns, paired with traditional jhumka earrings.
Tamannah Bhatia looks serene in a deep navy blue aired with a halter neck backless blouse, its delicate straps and sequin embroidery offer a gentle, refined look.
Kareena Kapoor looks dignified in a red and gold backless outfit, its elegant design highlighted by a bow-tied strap across the back.
Deepika Padukone looks sophisticated, wearing a backless sequin-encrusted blouse with a circular cutout, emphasising a sleek and modern silhouette.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mahashivratri 2024 Elegance: 7 Celeb-Inspired Saree Looks For Lord Shiva Puja