7 Reasons That Make Bananas Good For Skin and Hair
12 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Bananas are loaded with fiber and help to keep full longer.
Eaten in different forms, this fruit is a good companion to eat with oats, pudding, cereals etc.
Bananas helps to boost collagen and keep skin supple and glowing.
It will help to lower skin inflammation because of its anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
It also helps to keep the skin hydrated due to its vitamins and minerals.
Consuming bananas has been proven to be good for skin and hair as well.
This yellow delight is loaded with vitamin, minerals and nutrients that help to improve skin elasticity and skin texture. It also may help to reduce wrinkles
It helps to prevent hair damage, keep hair follicles healthy and reduce dandruff.
Potassium level in bananas helps with blood circulation and further nourishes scalp.
Vitamin C in bananas help to maintain hair texture and makes them look shiny.
