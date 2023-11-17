10 Trendy Nail Art For Modern Brides
17 Nov, 2023
Simran Keswani
3D Jewel Nails: Add a touch of whimsy and elegance by scattering jewels randomly across your nails, creating a constellation of sparkle.
Glitter Nails: The glitter gradient adds a touch of drama, while the clear base keeps the look sophisticated.
Pearl French Tip: If you are the kind of bride who wants to make a statement, a french tip with embellished pearl jewels will make a classy yet striking manicure statement.
Heart It: This is a subtle and understated look that is perfect for a bride who wants to add a touch of romance without going over the top.
Golden French Nails:
The golden chrome pigment adds a touch of luxury to the nails, while the French tip design keeps the look clean and chic.
Red Nails With Glitter: Add the right blend of romance and drama with this manicure inspiration!
Ombre Nails With Glitter:
This enchanting ombre nails embellished with a touch of glitter, adds an irresistible sparkle to your wedding ensemble.
This is a timeless and elegant look that is perfect for any bride. The white base adds a touch of purity, while the jewel tips add a touch of sparkle.
Dual Colour French Tip: Dual-color French nails add a pop of color and personality to your wedding day look, while still maintaining an elegant and sophisticated vibe.
Glazed Donut: This manicure is perfect for any bride. The chrome powder helps to elongate the nails and give them a sleek, modern look and takes the centre stage with dark henna.
