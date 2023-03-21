10 Ways To Keep Your Lipstick On For Longer

21 Mar, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Use With Lip Balm

Begin by dabbing on some lip balm

Make Lip Liners Your BFF

Use lip liners before applying lipsticks. Not just the border of your lips, colour the entire lip with the liner.

Layering is important

Layering that lipstick is key. Start by choosing a liquid lipstick that is long lasting.

The blotted lipstick trend

Use any tissue paper that will help you blot your lipstick

Eat carefully

So, when you eat be careful to keep oily food away from your perfect pout.

Use liquid lipsticks

Some liquid lipsticks give a flawless matte finish that lasts upto six hours.

Translucent Tricks

The translucent powder trick is your savour if you want to mattify your lipstick

Fill Your Lips In First.

Create a fuller-looking lip with filling in the middle part first.

Hope these tricks help you!

Thanks For Reading!

