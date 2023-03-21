10 Ways To Keep Your Lipstick On For Longer

21 Mar, 2023
Begin by dabbing on some lip balm
Use lip liners before applying lipsticks. Not just the border of your lips, colour the entire lip with the liner.
Layering that lipstick is key. Start by choosing a liquid lipstick that is long lasting.
Use any tissue paper that will help you blot your lipstick
So, when you eat be careful to keep oily food away from your perfect pout.
Some liquid lipsticks give a flawless matte finish that lasts upto six hours.
The translucent powder trick is your savour if you want to mattify your lipstick
Create a fuller-looking lip with filling in the middle part first.
