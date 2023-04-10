6 Everyday Foods For Glowing Skin

10 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Curd is one of the best foods for healthy and glowing skin.

Bell Peppers are rich in vitamin C that helps in even skin tie and boost collagen

The antioxidants in walnuts help keep skin hydrated and the vitamins present reduce the formation of dark patches and pigmentation.

Cucumber helps keep skin hydrated

Spinach is rich in nutrients and iron that is good for the skin.

