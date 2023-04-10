6 Everyday Foods For Glowing Skin
10 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Curd is one of the best foods for healthy and glowing skin.
Bell Peppers are rich in vitamin C that helps in even skin tie and boost collagen
The antioxidants in walnuts help keep skin hydrated and the vitamins present reduce the formation of dark patches and pigmentation.
Cucumber helps keep skin hydrated
Spinach is rich in nutrients and iron that is good for the skin.
