Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi is one of the latest actresses to get lip surgery, and things have gone well for her.

15 Mar, 2023

Tanya Garg

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani came under the limelight after she got her fuller lips during the release of her film Befikre.

15 Mar, 2023

Anushka Sharma

Anushka, who opted for lip surgery, was criticised by netizens initially. People and media eventually came around and respected her choice.

15 Mar, 2023

Ayesha Takia

Ayesha came under the radar when her lip alteration went beyond imagination. The actress remains away from the limelight.

15 Mar, 2023

Nora Fatehi

Apart from the breast implant, Nora opted for lip surgery to look more attractive.

15 Mar, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

Priyank, who reportedly altered her appearance, denied any lip and nose surgery openly.

15 Mar, 2023

Katrina Kaif

Rumours say that Bollywood diva Katrina also got her lip surgery and jaws shaped.

15 Mar, 2023

