8 Easy Skin Care Tips For Acne Prone Skin

31 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Treating Acne Prone Skin

Acne can be pain full and irritating but treating the skin he right way can hep reduce the breakouts.

Cleansing

Have a morning-evening face wash routine to get rid of the dust and grim from the day but do not much too often or that will leave your skin dry.

Moisturise Well

Mositurisng is one of the important steps for dry skin care. It keep water and collagen intact and helps skin heal.

Always Remove Make Up

First, use only suitbale makeup products and when you do, always clean with micellar cleansing water before bedtime.

Sunscreen To Night Cream

Always step out after apply sunscreen on dry skin to avoid getting sunburn that further damages it. Also, a good night cream is a great easy last step to wrap the routine for the day.

Cleanse And Hydrate

With anti-acne face wash or natural cleanser, clean your skin properly to remove pollutants. Also, apply masks and keep your skin hydrated too!

Use Chemical Free Products

Try to use mild, chemical free and noncomedogenic products for daily consumption so that it does not adversely effect the skin.

Follow The Routine

This generic information for skincare. It is no substitute for doctor's advise. In case of sever problems do get yourself checked.

