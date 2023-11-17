8 Trendy Hair Colours Best For Indian Skin Tone
17 Nov, 2023
Simran Keswani
Auburn Brown: This is a reddish-brown shade that gives you the best of both worlds and works the best on Indian skin tone.
Mahogany: The deep, reddish-brown hue complements both warm and cool undertones, making it a versatile option.
Chocolate Brown Balayage: This colour adds a subtle pop to the rather plain hair thereby, also maintaining the soberness.
Chestnut Brown Balayage: A safe yet trendy hair colour that can make your hair look instantly alive by adding dimension.
Ash Brown Balayage: The cool, ash-brown highlights add dimension and brightness to the hair, while the darker undertones provide depth and richness.
Caramel Brown: This rich and flattering colour adds depth and dimension to the hair and looks flattering on both light and dark complexion.
Honeycomb Balayage: If you are an experimental person then this bright colour combination can change your style altogether.
Mocha Brown: Complimenting all skin tones, . It's a popular choice for those seeking a natural-looking and flattering colour. colour.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Trendy Nail Art Design For A Modern Bride