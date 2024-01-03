9 Nail Art Trends That Will Be All Big And Bold In 2024

03 Jan, 2024

Simran Keswani

Glitter Nails: A sparkling statement, these nails are adorned with fine or chunky glitter, creating a glamorous and eye-catching appearance.

Velvet Nails: A luxuriously textured finish that mimics the look and feel of actual velvet, often achieved with flocking powder or specialized polish for a plush effect.

Chrome Nails: A futuristic and sleek look with a mirror-like finish, chrome nails reflect light beautifully and come in various metallic shades.

Coloured French Nails: A modern twist on the classic French manicure, this trend uses vibrant or unconventional colour on french tips

3D Nails: Elevating nail art literally, 3D nails incorporate raised elements or sculptures that pop out, adding dimension and texture.

Chrome Nails: A futuristic and sleek look with a mirror-like finish, chrome nails reflect light beautifully and come in various metallic shades.

Latte Nails: Inspired by the creamy hues of coffee, latte nails offer a palette of warm, neutral tones for a sophisticated and understated elegance.

Evil Eye Nails: Featuring the symbolic 'evil eye' design, these nails are thought to ward off negativity while offering a mystical and cultural touch to nail art.

Vibrant Coloured Nails: Bright, bold, and full of energy, these nails boast a spectrum of vivid colors that make a cheerful and striking fashion statement.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal Actress Rashmika Mandanna's 10 Beauty Tips

 Find Out More