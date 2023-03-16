Dark Circles: 4 Home Remedies To Treat Tired Eyes

16 Mar, 2023
Resting eyes and taking 7-8 hours of sleep is necessary. Try to get some extra beauty sleep for your eyes.
How you sleep is also important. Keep your head a little elevated so that fluid do not pool under your eyes and make them puffy
Use black or green tea bags. Soak in water and then let it cool in fridge for 15 minustes. Then keep on your eyes. It will help stimulate blood circulation, reduce puffiness, shrink blood vessels.
This cliché advice is the deal because fluids help remove toxin and keep skin hydrated.
Another natural way to soothe under eyes is to put some cucumber slices for about 10 minutes.
Take some ice chips or cubes or a cold compress and massage under eyes. It will help soothe the dilated blood vessels lessening dark circles.
