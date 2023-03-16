Dark Circles: 4 Home Remedies To Treat Tired Eyes

16 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Catch Up On Sleep

Resting eyes and taking 7-8 hours of sleep is necessary. Try to get some extra beauty sleep for your eyes.

16 Mar, 2023

Elevation

How you sleep is also important. Keep your head a little elevated so that fluid do not pool under your eyes and make them puffy

16 Mar, 2023

Tea Bags

Use black or green tea bags. Soak in water and then let it cool in fridge for 15 minustes. Then keep on your eyes. It will help stimulate blood circulation, reduce puffiness, shrink blood vessels.

16 Mar, 2023

Take Ample Of Fluids

This cliché advice is the deal because fluids help remove toxin and keep skin hydrated.

16 Mar, 2023

Cooling Cucumber

Another natural way to soothe under eyes is to put some cucumber slices for about 10 minutes.

16 Mar, 2023

Cooling Ice Cubes

Take some ice chips or cubes or a cold compress and massage under eyes. It will help soothe the dilated blood vessels lessening dark circles.

16 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Viral Pics: 7 Breathtaking Villages in India

 Find Out More