Night time calls for some relaxation and breather. It is important to remove any make up before going to bed allowing skin to breathe.
It is recommended to clean or wash your face twice-morning and evening- as the skin produces oils through out the day that needs to be cleaned for a healthy skin.
Use a salicylic toner to refine the pores and remove the dirt from the skin.
Choose a serum suitable for your skin type and apply after cleansing for hydration, reducing blemishes, and plumping it up.
Use a hydrating, light moisturiser before wrapping up your routine. It not only soothes the skin but daily usage can help reduce oil.
If you have the time and energy, occasionally using a face mask is also recommended for nice exfoliation..
Top off your skin routine with a gel based eye cream for oily skin. It absorbs better, and is not sticky.
