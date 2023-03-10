6 Easy Bedtime Skincare Steps For People With Oily Skin

10 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

ALWAYS Remove Make Up Before Bed

Night time calls for some relaxation and breather. It is important to remove any make up before going to bed allowing skin to breathe.

Cleansing Twice a Day

It is recommended to clean or wash your face twice-morning and evening- as the skin produces oils through out the day that needs to be cleaned for a healthy skin.

Apply A Toner

Use a salicylic toner to refine the pores and remove the dirt from the skin.

Serum Time!

Choose a serum suitable for your skin type and apply after cleansing for hydration, reducing blemishes, and plumping it up.

Moisturising For A Healthy Skin

Use a hydrating, light moisturiser before wrapping up your routine. It not only soothes the skin but daily usage can help reduce oil.

Face Masks Are Optional

If you have the time and energy, occasionally using a face mask is also recommended for nice exfoliation..

Last But Not The Least-Eye Cream

Top off your skin routine with a gel based eye cream for oily skin. It absorbs better, and is not sticky.

