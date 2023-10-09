Top 10 Lipstick Shades for Dusky Skin

09 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Berry lipsticks look amazing in dark complexion tones and may offer a pop of color to any outfit

Red is a classic and timeless option for dark complexion tones, and it can give a touch of glitz to any appearance

Bronze tones are a versatile option for people with dusky skin tones, and they may be worn for any occasion

Burgundy is another wonderful option for dusky complexion tones, and it can give a touch of glitz to any looks

Plum shades are a great choice for people with dusky skin tones, and they can give a sense of sophistication to any outfit

Copper shades are an unique and appealing alternative for people with dark skin tones, and they can add a touch of warmth to any outfit

The nude shade complements dusky complexion tones and can be dressed up or down

Maroon is a bold and gorgeous color for dusky complexion tones, and it might be ideal for a special occasion

Orange is a bright and flirtatious option for dark complexion tones, and it can provide a pop of color to any look

Terracotta shades are a lovely and earthy alternative for dark complexion tones, and they can lend a touch of natural glitz to any look

