Top 10 Superfoods for Glass-Like Skin
28 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Avocados are rich in healthy fats and help to hydrate and plump the skin.
Berries are high in antioxidants and help to protect the skin from damage.
Green tea is a good source of antioxidants and helps to reduce inflammation and improve skin clarity.
Kale is a good source of vitamin C and helps to boost collagen production and reduce wrinkles.
Nuts are a good source of healthy fats and antioxidants and help to hydrate and protect the skin.
Water is essential for overall health and helps to keep the skin hydrated and plump.
Eggs are a good source of protein and help to keep the skin looking firm and youthful.
Spinach is a good source of vitamin A and helps to protect the skin from sun damage.
Sweet potatoes are a good source of beta-carotene and help to give the skin a natural glow.
Salmon is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and helps to reduce inflammation and improve skin elasticity.
