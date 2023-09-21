Benefits of visiting 12 Jyotirlinga

20 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Kedarnath will attain you mukti

Mahakaleshwar will let you free from all fears and sins

Baidyanath Dham will let you free from all kinds of diseases

Kashi Vishwanath will let you free from all kinds of karma

Trimbakeshwar all your wishes get fulfilled

Somenath offers you wealth and peace

Grineshwar will give you prosperity

Rameshwar is a gateway to heaven

Mallikarjuna will let you free from all bad forms

Bhimashankar gives you victory

Omkareshwar offers you comfort and peace

Nageshwar destroys all your sins

Thanks For Reading!

