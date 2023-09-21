Benefits of visiting 12 Jyotirlinga
20 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Kedarnath will attain you mukti
Mahakaleshwar will let you free from all fears and sins
Baidyanath Dham will let you free from all kinds of diseases
Kashi Vishwanath will let you free from all kinds of karma
Trimbakeshwar all your wishes get fulfilled
Somenath offers you wealth and peace
Grineshwar will give you prosperity
Rameshwar is a gateway to heaven
Mallikarjuna will let you free from all bad forms
Bhimashankar gives you victory
Omkareshwar offers you comfort and peace
Nageshwar destroys all your sins
