7 Ways To Naturally Dye Your Grey Hair- In Pics
There are a number of ways you can dye your hair. Try these 7 methods to dye your hair naturally.
Dye your hair with carrot juice. If you want to give your hair a reddish-orange tint to your hair.
Beetroot juice can be helpful in preventing your hair from getting grey. The beetroot juice can give your hair a darker tone.
Using a brewed coffee can help you achieve 2 shades darker than beetroot juice.
Henna is a plant based hair dye. Henna gives your hair a pooping red colour to your hair,
Use a sprayer while applying lemon juice to your hair. The lemon extract slows down the process of pigmentation of your hair.
Sage is a plant based dye which is suitable for darker hair colour. It can help you achieve up to 2 shades of darker colour.
Chamomile tea can be used to give the slightest tint to your hair. It is suitable for blonde hair.
