7 Ways To Naturally Dye Your Grey Hair- In Pics

21 Sep, 2023

Shawn Dass

There are a number of ways you can dye your hair. Try these 7 methods to dye your hair naturally.

Dye your hair with carrot juice. If you want to give your hair a reddish-orange tint to your hair.

Beetroot juice can be helpful in preventing your hair from getting grey. The beetroot juice can give your hair a darker tone.

Using a brewed coffee can help you achieve 2 shades darker than beetroot juice.

Henna is a plant based hair dye. Henna gives your hair a pooping red colour to your hair,

Use a sprayer while applying lemon juice to your hair. The lemon extract slows down the process of pigmentation of your hair.

Sage is a plant based dye which is suitable for darker hair colour. It can help you achieve up to 2 shades of darker colour.

Chamomile tea can be used to give the slightest tint to your hair. It is suitable for blonde hair.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Girl Names Inspired by Smriti Mandhana

 Find Out More