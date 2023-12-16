Tripti Dimri turns up the temperature as she dazzled in red hot deep neck dress

16 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tripti Dimri struck some amazing poses for the paparazzi

Tripti Dimri makes things classy in red hot dress

The National Crush of India, Tripti Dimri has been setting the Internet on fire with her oh-so-sassy looks.

For glam picks, Tripti chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour and blushed cheeks

To round off, Tripti Dimri opted for natural wavy locks that matched her look perfectly

The Animal actress ate and left no crumbs in this stunning look

Tripti Dimri elevated her allure with her infectious smile

