Last night, Bhumi Pednekar walked the Umang red carpet in a beige and gold embroidered saree

24 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Bhumi Pedenkar exudes old vintage charm with her ethnic look

While sharing pictures on gram, Bhumi captioned it, "Call me, Bhumi Rani ✨"

For glam picks, Bhumi chose sleek eyeliner, blushed dewy glow, wine-coloured lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes and glowing skin.

Bhumi styled her retro saree with a puff-sleeved cropped blouse

Bhumi Pednekar complemented her drape look with a pearl-emerald choker necklace.

Bhumi Pednekar served old-world glamour in the six yards and left fans in awe.

Bhumi Pednekar styled her saree look with a half-tied hairdo

