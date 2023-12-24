Last night, Bhumi Pednekar walked the Umang red carpet in a beige and gold embroidered saree
Bhumi Pedenkar exudes old vintage charm with her ethnic look
While sharing pictures on gram, Bhumi captioned it, "Call me, Bhumi Rani ✨"
For glam picks, Bhumi chose sleek eyeliner, blushed dewy glow, wine-coloured lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes and glowing skin.
Bhumi styled her retro saree with a puff-sleeved cropped blouse
Bhumi Pednekar complemented her drape look with a pearl-emerald choker necklace.
Bhumi Pednekar served old-world glamour in the six yards and left fans in awe.
Bhumi Pednekar styled her saree look with a half-tied hairdo
