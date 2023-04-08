Bhumi Pednekar Is A Dauntless Fashion Queen In Black And Golden
08 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
A fashionista in the truest sense, Bhumi exudes the verve of bold and beautiful.
Bhumi Pednekar yet again charms with her dauntless fashion sense. Experiments in fashion we love to see
Bheed actoress carries her black and golden attire with oomph and elegance.
Bhumi donned a ravishing black off shoulder tiered ruffle dress with statement earrings.
Smokey eyes with metallic gold accessories is just too hot to handle.
Bhumi's metallic gold beaded earrings are hard to miss!
