Bhumi Pednekar radiated beauty and elegance in a sheer white, uniquely draped saree.

27 Oct, 2023

Onam Gupta

Bhumi Pednekar's ethnic number came with a high-slit and a plunging neckline blouse having beaded straps.

Bhumi Pednekar makes things classy in a sexy white look

For glam picks, Bhumi Pednekar chose sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, perfect brows and blushed cheeks.

Bhumi Pednekar is a vision to behold in a beaded choker necklace.

Bhumi rounded off her final makeover with a sleek bun hairdo.

