Actress, Bhumi Pednekar transported herself to the world of barbie. The diva dropped in a bundle of pictures dressed as a barbie doll.
While sharing pictures on gram, Bhumi captioned it 'In my Barbie era 💖#Barbiefied #BdayWeek'
Bhumi looked radiant in a shimmery pink suit and high ponytail.
Bhumi Pednekar looked effortlessly glam in pulling off the shimmery pink attire
For glam picks, Bhumi went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sleek eyeliner, and sharp contour
Bhumi Pednekar complemented her look with pink scarf, sunglasses, pink earrings and a customised chain around her neck.
On her work front, Bhumi will be sharing screen space next with Arjun Kapoor in the film, The Lady Killer
