Bhumi Pednekar slays hard in a silver dress with sparkles all over and a bold halter neckline.
13 Dec, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar scorches the internet with her latest photos in a silver gown.
13 Dec, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar rocks the internet in a smoking hot silver gown by international designer Rami Kadi.
13 Dec, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar is taking a lot of risk in terms of fashion these days and this silver sequinned number was yet another risky outing.
13 Dec, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar aces every bit of her unusual sparkly avatar in a silver sequinned gown with a bold halter neckline.
13 Dec, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her toned legs and that striking peep-hole plunging neckline in her new silver gown.
13 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!