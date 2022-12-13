Bhumi Pednekar Shines in Silver Dress

Bhumi Pednekar slays hard in a silver dress with sparkles all over and a bold halter neckline.

13 Dec, 2022

Vineeta Kumar

Bhumi Pednekar in Sexy Silver Gown

Bhumi Pednekar scorches the internet with her latest photos in a silver gown.

13 Dec, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar Wears a Rami Kadi Gown

Bhumi Pednekar rocks the internet in a smoking hot silver gown by international designer Rami Kadi.

13 Dec, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar Chooses Risky Silver Dress

Bhumi Pednekar is taking a lot of risk in terms of fashion these days and this silver sequinned number was yet another risky outing.

13 Dec, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar in Hot Halter Neckline

Bhumi Pednekar aces every bit of her unusual sparkly avatar in a silver sequinned gown with a bold halter neckline.

13 Dec, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Hot Legs in Silver Dresss

Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her toned legs and that striking peep-hole plunging neckline in her new silver gown.

13 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi Kapoor Shines as a Boss Lady in Sizzling Monochrome Pant Suit

 Find Out More