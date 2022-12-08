Bhumi Pednekar Stuns in Shimmery Sleeveless Blouse And Blue Lehenga

Bhumi Pednekar looks spectacular in her shimmery blouse and hand embroidered blue lehenga with matching dupatta.
08 Dec, 2022
Bhumi sizzles in ethnic wear as she dons her sleeveless shimmery blouse and matching lehenga.
08 Dec, 2022
Bhumi looks alluring in her unique bold fashion statement.
08 Dec, 2022
Bhumi looks drop-dead-gorgeous in this back shot in traditional attire.
08 Dec, 2022
Bhumi looks ethereal in her shimmery sleeveless blouse and hand embroidered blue lehenga with matching dupatta.
08 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!