Bhumi Pednekar exuded high dose of elegance in latest set of pics
Bhumi Pednekar truly knows how to ace ethnic numbers with elegance
Bhumi Pednekar paired her subtle pink lehenga with high-neck backless blouse
For hairdo, Bhumi Pednekar chose middle-parted loose bun that complemented her look perfectly
Bhumi surely knows how to make an impression with her fashion looks
Bhumi Pednekar did not go OTT with her accessories, only resorting to statement earrings
For final touches, Bhumi Pednekar opted for sharp contour, subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips and glowing skin
What are your thoughts on Bhumi Pednekar's lehenga look?
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shreya Ghoshal's 9 Stylish Saree Looks That Speak Elegance and Grace