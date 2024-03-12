Bhumi Pednekar exuded high dose of elegance in latest set of pics

12 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

Bhumi Pednekar truly knows how to ace ethnic numbers with elegance

Bhumi Pednekar paired her subtle pink lehenga with high-neck backless blouse

For hairdo, Bhumi Pednekar chose middle-parted loose bun that complemented her look perfectly

Bhumi surely knows how to make an impression with her fashion looks

Bhumi Pednekar did not go OTT with her accessories, only resorting to statement earrings

For final touches, Bhumi Pednekar opted for sharp contour, subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips and glowing skin

What are your thoughts on Bhumi Pednekar's lehenga look?

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shreya Ghoshal's 9 Stylish Saree Looks That Speak Elegance and Grace

 Find Out More