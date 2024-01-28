Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Inspired 9 Stylish Blouse Designs
Ankita Lokhande stole our hearts in her statement-sleeve blouse. The stylish blouse came with a modest neckline.
Ankita Lokhande's simple three-fourth sleeves blouse paired with a golden silk saree is here to stay.
Ankita Lokhande showed how a full-sleeved blouse with a deep-cut neckline will help you keep it bold and beautiful.
Ankita Lokhande spiced things up in her sequin sleeveless blouse. The Bigg Boss 17 finalist paired it with a plain ruffle saree.
Ankita Lokhande looked like a perfect new bride with her phenomenal choices. She picked a matching saree with a three-fourth-sleeved blouse.
Ankita Lokhande proved her fashion game with her exceptional pairing of sarees and blouses.
Ankita Lokhande chose a shimmery sequin sleeveless blouse to alleviate her ethnic look.
Ankita Lokhande chose a full-sleeved blouse to complement her saree's border for this chic look.
