Birthday Special: 5 Most Stylish Outfits to Steal From Tamannaah Bhatia's Wardrobe

21 Dec, 2022
Actress, Tamannaah Bhatia can ace any damn look, and her pictures are the biggest proof. While, diva's blue ombre lehenga adorned with a tulle Dupatta left us mesmerized for sure.
21 Dec, 2022
Tamannaah Bhatia looks like a beauty straight out of the 1970s. The diva looks unstoppable in white bralette, an embroidered bomber jacket with balloon sleeves, and wide denims.
21 Dec, 2022
Tamannaah Bhatia gave us huge chic vibes in baby pink Co-Ord set.
21 Dec, 2022
We love how Tamannaah can actually nail any damn look with minimalism and grace. Her off-shoulder thigh-high slit black gown is one big proof for us.
21 Dec, 2022
Tamannaah Bhatia in hot magenta bralette, with printed shorts and matching cape is actually one beach outfit inspo that ever fashion lover should take note of.
21 Dec, 2022
