BJP MLA Siddhi Kumari’s Remarkable Education Qualification
BJP candidate Siddhi Kumari was born in 1973 into the former Royal family of Bikaner.
Siddhi Kumari is the daughter of Narendra Singh Bahadur and the granddaughter of Karni Singh Bahadur of Bikaner.
Siddhi Kumari pursued studies up to M.A. and currently serves as the director of the Museum at Lalgarh Palace.
Siddhi Kumar established a museum at the age of 25 where her mother and grandmother's belongings items were kept.
Siddhi Kumar was re-elected as an MLA from the Bikaner East Assembly constituency after the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election in 2023.
In one her interviews, Siddhi Kumar said Bikaner should develop and become a tourist hub and that is why she is fighting the elections on the issue of development
