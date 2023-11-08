Bollywood Celebs And Their Furry Friends- InPics
08 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Anushka Sharma loved his labrador named Dude.
Disha Patani is a mom of two cute fur babies named Bella and Goku.
Kriti Sanon welcomed a cute brown companion and named her after a Friend's character Phoebe.
Priyanka Chopra loves her chihuahua named Diana and calls her fav co-worker.
Salman Khan adores his two french Mastiffs named Myjaan and Myson.
Shraddha Kapoor had a big birthday bash for 10th birthday of Shylah.
Varun Dhawan owns a cute baby angel pet named angel and he takes care of her like his own child.
