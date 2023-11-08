Bollywood Celebs And Their Furry Friends- InPics

08 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Anushka Sharma loved his labrador named Dude.

Disha Patani is a mom of two cute fur babies named Bella and Goku.

Kriti Sanon welcomed a cute brown companion and named her after a Friend's character Phoebe.

Priyanka Chopra loves her chihuahua named Diana and calls her fav co-worker.

Salman Khan adores his two french Mastiffs named Myjaan and Myson.

Shraddha Kapoor had a big birthday bash for 10th birthday of Shylah.

Varun Dhawan owns a cute baby angel pet named angel and he takes care of her like his own child.

