Bollywood's Bandhani Trend: 7 Stars Who Nailed the Rajasthani Look
12 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sara Ali Khan opted for a contrasting pink and blue saree and styled it with minimal accessories.
Kangana Ranaut’s airport look in this summery yellow bandhani saree got quite famous.
Kajol embraced the Rajasthani outfit with this gorgeous black saree in a bandhani print.
Mira Rajput Kapoor looked ethereal in an aqua-green skirt with navy blue bandhani details and a matching blouse.
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone won our hearts in this vibrant pink bandhani dress paired with a matching long shrug.
Jahnvi Kapoor made a statement in a green bandhani saree featuring golden bored, she paired it with a classy velvet blouse.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Mental Habits For Enhanced Memory And Problem-Solving Skills