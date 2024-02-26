Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant's 7 Ethnic Looks That Scream Royalty
26 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Radhika Merchant looks like an ocean of grace in an aqua blue chiffon Moghul jaali saree-inspired drape.
Radhika embraces the desi Barbie look in this gorgeous pink sequin saree with a silver blouse and a matching necklace.
The soon-to-be bride looks like a dream in a beautiful golden lehenga with intricate embroidery and sequence work.
Radhika Merchant dazzles in a pastel-blue lehenga featuring a peach choli with floral embellishments that seamlessly flow into a matching dupatta.
Radhika shines in a rani pink suit adorned with stunning gotta patti work and an embroidered blouse.
Radhika makes a statement in a pastel-hued floral saree paired with an intricate embroidered blouse.
Radhika Merchant stuns in an ombre metallic sari paired with a complementary short-sleeved blouse.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anushka Sharma To Yami Gautam: 7 Celeb-Approved Looks To Inspire Your Maternity Fashion