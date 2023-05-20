Cannes 2023: Masoom Minawala Unique Yellow Slit Gown Stands Out at Red Carpet

20 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Masoom Minawala's yellow slit gown stand out at Cannes 2023 red carpet

Minawala slayed in Elio Abou Fayssal's high slit sleeveless gown

She wore a neon yellow floor sweeping gown that stole the spotlight at the red carpet

Ravishing as she is, she styled it with dainty diamond jewellery

Masoom was styled with diamond danglers, statement rings

She made heads turn with her elegant look for the Cannes Film Festival

