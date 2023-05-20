Cannes 2023: Masoom Minawala Unique Yellow Slit Gown Stands Out at Red Carpet
20 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Masoom Minawala's yellow slit gown stand out at Cannes 2023 red carpet
Minawala slayed in Elio Abou Fayssal's high slit sleeveless gown
She wore a neon yellow floor sweeping gown that stole the spotlight at the red carpet
Ravishing as she is, she styled it with dainty diamond jewellery
Masoom was styled with diamond danglers, statement rings
She made heads turn with her elegant look for the Cannes Film Festival
