Captivating Moments: 8 Most Memorable Virat and Anushka Wedding Shots
15 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The lovely couple met during a shampoo commercial and then their love story began.
The beautiful duo’s first red carpet moment was at Vogue Beauty Awards 2015.
Anushka and Virat kept things private for a long period of time.
They put a lot of effort into deciding the location and finally chose Borgo Finocchieto as the venue.
The pair made sure to not let any information leak before the big day of wedding.
On the big day, Anushka and Virat were shining like stars and looked so cute.
Anushka embraced the mehendi ceremony in a beautiful multi-hued lehenga and looked absolutely gorgeous.
Anushka and Virat kicked off their wedding festivities with the engagement ceremony where Anushka looked stunning in red saree.
