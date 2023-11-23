Cashews Help In Weight Loss - Here's How
23 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Cashew nuts, known as kaju in hindi, are rich in mono-unsaturated fat which is known to accelerate weight loss.
These nuts contain fibre, magnesium, copper, manganese, iron, zinc and vitamin K which are essential for maintaining health.
Cashew nuts contain a lot of dietary fibre which is why body takes longer to break it down, keeping you full for a longer time and reducing your food cravings.
Kaju contains only 168 calories per 100 grams which is not a lot while every 100 grams gives 7g protein.
Cashew nuts also have a low glycemic load which is important for those who wish to lose weight.
Cashew nuts contain a high amount of magnesium which helps in maintaining heathy metabolism and thus plays an important role in weight loss.
A salad with cashew nuts may be an ideal option to have these nuts as part of your full meal and promote weight loss diet.
Cashews can also be added to a smoothie with blueberries, or to your oats or quinoa for weight loss.
Cashewshave a lot of minerals, vitamins and nutrients which help in losing weight healthily.
