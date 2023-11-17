Childhood Photos: 8 Famous People Who Transformed The World
17 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Albert Einstein- He became a man who transformed our perspective of the world and the father of modern physics.
Mahatma Gandhi- After many years of nonviolent protest, Gandhi emerged as the leader of the Indian nationalist movement, leading India to independence.
Charlie Chaplin- A teenage Chaplin performed from 1903 to 1906 in the play "Sherlock Holmes."
Dr BR Ambedkar- Born on April 14, 1927, into a Mahar family of lower caste, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar fought for the annihilation of caste.
Billie Holiday- Childhood was tough for Billie and she spent her early years in extreme poverty but later earned a lot of fame as a singer.
Ernest Hemingway- One of the most famous American novelists and short story writer.
Gary Cooper- The young cowboy in the photo would go on to become a Hollywood icon.
Marilyn Monroe- Hollywood was waiting for her and she became one of the most well-known female celebrities.
